Re: “How ‘excuseflation’ is keeping prices — and corporate profits — high” [March 10, Business]:

Absolutely a spot-on article about our world today. Of course, any University of Washington grad out of the ’60s and Professor Henry Buechel’s Economics 201 knows that prices are inelastic in the downward direction.

Let’s expand our thoughts a little. The strategy behind “excuseflation” is also used by businesses to clean house of otherwise protected employees and unwanted policies.

Likewise, government uses this “event” strategy to increase power and taxation at all levels. (Does all this sound currently familiar?) Don’t even get me started on the benefits to the military-industrial complex.

In no way am I not respecting the tragedy and grief of 9/11 or COVID-19 suffered by individuals, families and society, but I am done with 20 years of 9/11 excuses. Are we faced with another 20 years of COVID excuses for greed and government and bureaucratic incompetence (read: solving homelessness)?

Ronald Bell, Kirkland