Re: “Fed’s Powell reinforces likelihood of more rate hikes because of persistently high inflation” [June 22, Business]:

In my experience as an economist, I feel the Federal Reserve is barking up the wrong tree increasing interest rates.

Our current inflation is cost-push inflation, not demand-pull inflation. That is, our inflation is caused by fundamental market factors: higher energy costs, higher housing costs, higher food costs and not enough skilled workers.

Higher interest rates will not grow more food, or reduce energy demand. They will not train more nurses, electricians or auto repair technicians. And they increase the cost of new housing.

The only part of the problem that Congress (and the state of Washington) have addressed is energy. The Inflation Reduction Act provides strong incentives for renewable energy and energy conservation. The state is launching some important and good energy efficiency programs.

But no one is working on the shortfall in skilled labor. We need to be investing in community college and technical education. We need to be restoring immigration of skilled professionals, particularly medical personnel from the Philippines. That is not happening.

The Federal Reserve, and its Chairman Jerome Powell, need to understand the problem better. Higher interest rates are not the solution.

Jim Lazar, Olympia