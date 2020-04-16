Re: “Engage businesses to help solve full-stop economic devastation” [April 9, Opinion]:

Ron Mittelhammer, Washington State University Regents Professor in the School of Economic Sciences, is rolling out the tired trope that we simply need to release American business ingenuity and entrepreneurial prowess on the pandemic economics problem. As if the only thing holding business back is a bunch of hysterical, liberal epidemiologists who have gleefully hijacked government into telling Americans they can’t go to church.

For decades, American business has been applying its ingenuity to evading regulation, offshoring production, busting unions and otherwise “enhancing shareholder value” while begging for bailouts whenever their flimflam schemes fall apart. Apparently, it’s doctors preventing business from supplying PPE personal protective equipment and virus test kits sufficient to allow workers to feel safe on the production line.

Mittelhammer’s ingenious idea for jump-starting America’s economic engine? Open nail salons, with strictly enforced guidelines to mitigate the virus spread. OK, maybe we pay grumpy old scolds (there’s no shortage of us) to patrol businesses for violators. How about this: Impose a progressive federal income-tax surcharge starting on income over $100,000 a year to pay for the epidemic-related medical expenses, unemployment benefits, stipends to small business and the underemployed, and all the testing and tracing to come.

David Funke, Seattle