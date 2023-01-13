Re: “Incarcerated kids need libraries, too” [Jan. 6, Opinion]:

We certainly agree that all students need access to libraries. But it’s likely that your sources didn’t have the full picture of recent history at Echo Glen School.

The state’s Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) never provided funding for a library or library services at Echo Glen. Instead, until recently, Issaquah School District teachers and classified staff members donated their own time, money and materials to provide books, Books on Tape and other research materials for students at Echo Glen.

In addition, PTSA groups from ISD schools and the Issaquah Schools Foundation donated funds so that Echo Glen teachers and staff members could purchase books for students.

Echo Glen is funded and run by DCYF, and the ISD provides the school program within the juvenile rehabilitation facility. In the past few years, we have worked together to implement improvements, resulting in successes such as a notable increase in diplomas and GEDs earned, new technology and lab equipment, increased opportunities for student voice, a new data collection system to help with student behavior and “Parent University” sessions for families. The updated library with new books and staff is just the latest in a long list of other noteworthy improvements.

Allison Ilgenfritz, Echo Glen School principal, and Heather Tow-Yick, Issaquah School District superintendent