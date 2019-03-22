Re: “Students call for immediate action on climate change”:
It’s admirable that students are alarmed by the issue of climate change. But rather than “demanding more government action on global warming” there is something that each individual can do, completely on his or her own to reduce carbon emissions: Eat a vegan diet.
Animal agriculture is responsible for a large percentage of carbon emissions, land degradation and water pollution. Challenge to students: Be part of the change you wish to see in the world.
Phyllis Becker, Port Hadlock
