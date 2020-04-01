Re: “ ‘They’re telling us we’re trespassers’: King County vs. longtime Lake Sammamish waterfront homeowners” [March 29, Northwest]:

Is King County out of its mind? It wants to pave the remaining, heavily used 3.6-mile gravel section of the 14-feet-wide East Lake Sammamish Trail on the present 100-feet- wide easement. To lay a 14-feet strip of asphalt, the county, for some reason, needs to remove existing landscaping and tear down all structures in the entire 100-feet corridor.

What an ill-planned and expensive disaster. The simple act of paving most certainly can be done within the existing developed corridor and will accomplish the county’s main goal of filling a gap in the area’s regional trail system without the need to remove structures and landscaping. That major work can be done at some future time, when and if light rail is required. Cross that bridge then and be considerate of the taxpayers today.

Doug Pascoe, Kirkland resident and frequent trail walker