I have been wondering what the Everett to Olympia corridor will look like when we get an earthquake like the one experienced in Turkey and Syria last week.

What percentage of older multistory buildings have been retrofitted to withstand such forces? What percentage of schools and hospitals are quake stable? What percentage of older multistory brick buildings, residential or commercial will remain intact?

Is there a responsibility of our government, county or state to let people living or working in these structures know the risk of structural failure of such buildings in a significant earthquake? We likely have the technical ability to identify such risks, but is there reluctance to make this information public?

Jon Almquist, Kingston