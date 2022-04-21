Try an e-bike

Four years ago, I decided to stop driving and bought an electric bike. Traffic, road rage, parking, the environment … I needed a better way.

The e-bike is hands down one of the best decisions I’ve made. I’m happier, more fit and unaffected by higher gas prices. I also now see the city totally differently and hope for a day when more people will view an e-bike or other alternative transportation as a viable option. Take it from me, a professional woman in her mid-50s waiting for the scheduling call for my first of two total knee replacements: An e-bike with the right gear is the holy grail of Seattle transportation.

If you don’t see yourself on one, try it! If you won’t try it, at least try to stop driving solo in your car to work every day. The Earth needs you.

Mary Peaslee, Seattle

‘Low-hanging’ fruit

Ideas from concerned family members (and me):

1. My sisters place clean, empty milk cartons outside and use the accumulation of rainwater to water their plants and to rinse off their dirty dishes before placing them in the dishwasher. One sister picks up loose litter on her daily walks.

2. My son-in-law suggests placing empty milk cartons in the shower and using the shower runoff to rinse the dishes.

3. I have cut way back on rinse-water usage.

4. My one-cup Keurig coffee maker has greatly reduced water and coffee waste. I use compostable coffee pods (my favorite brand is San Francisco Bay) and regular tea bags for tea.

5. I recycle; compost food waste/yard clippings; drive an electric car; occasionally carpool; and combine errands to reduce car trips.

6. I always run full dish/laundry loads, apply eco settings and (for laundry) use only cold water.

All of these efforts are “low-hanging” fruit that will barely make a dent. Individual endeavors like these won’t stop the bleeding on their own. Corporate interests need to be given strong financial incentives (or disincentives) that will force them to get serious about counteracting pollution and climate change, thus preventing an almost-certain global catastrophe.

Teresa Mosteller, Seattle

Altering social norms

Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe wrote, “Important problems don’t get fixed until enough ordinary people mobilize to take action … Sharing our opinions and actions alters social norms.”

So my Earth Day goals are to make my climate actions as much a part of my daily routine as brushing my teeth, to motivate five or more people to take at least one climate action and to learn to love the 5-minute(!) shower.

Sheri Jacobson, Kent

Collaborate

Chapter 29 of the Tao Te Ching reads: “The Earth is like a vessel so sacred/That at the mere approach of the profane/It is marred/And when they reach our their fingers it is gone.”

Every logging of an ancient forest; every damming of a wild river; every construction of a coal-fired power plant; every leaking oil tanker; every desecration of a national monument; and every trillion dollars spent worldwide on nuclear weapons mars the Earth and simultaneously magnifies the lie that we are creating a more prosperous future.

We are doing the opposite: inching closer to nuclear annihilation and destroying Earth’s capacity to sustain life. When the land, the water and the air are poisoned beyond recovery, nuclear war would be merely superfluous.

What do I wish for on Earth Day? What do I want for our three grandsons, whose future is increasingly imperiled? First, we must stop ignoring the looming ecological disaster. It will not disappear. Second, we must turn the industrial world radically away from its insane pursuit of military superiority and toward collective international efforts to save this planet.

We do not have much time left, and we must stop lying to children.

Michael W. Shurgot, Seattle

Take off the blinders

I belong to the first generation of grandmothers to face how climate change will drastically impact the lives of my grandchildren. I cherish time with my grandchildren, but it is accompanied by a growing sense of dread about their future. We adults are betraying future generations by acting as if everything is OK when it is not.

Unless we take immediate and drastic steps to stop the use of fossil fuels, our grandchildren will come of age amid unimaginable climate crises and catastrophes.

Grandchildren everywhere are doing their duty — learning the names of animals, learning to spell, learning to add and subtract. But are we doing our duty to ensure their future? The world they are learning about in school, especially the natural world, is fast becoming a thing of the past.

There’s been much hand-wringing about what masks are doing to our children. That is the least of their problems. As a grandmother, I believe the problem is not the masks on the children. Rather, it is the blinders on the adults.

Joan Tornow, Federal Way

‘Think green’ every day

Though every day is Earth day, it’s nice to have a day to celebrate it a little extra.

There seems to be a positive trend toward urging large corporations who are major polluters to take responsibility and mitigate their ecological and climate impacts. This is fantastic progress, but I think it’s important to still examine how, with our daily actions, we can live lighter on the Earth. Even though our impacts are small compared to big business, it’s wise to “think green” every day. This creates a culture of sustainability in which we are positive role models for each other, demonstrating environmentally-healthy behaviors and teaching sustainable living by example.

For instance, if I start collecting my friend’s compost whenever I visit them, and tell them why composting is good for the climate, perhaps they might start one themselves. If my mother donates to a wildlife conservation nonprofit, I may adopt that behavior eventually.

We influence our family, friends and even acquaintances more than we might think. So let’s not be shy about sharing our eco-friendly behaviors — it might inspire others to do the same. Eventually, our green habits could ripple across the globe. So please, friends, share your good deeds!

Rebecca Canright, Rockport

The plastics problem

“We worked hard to develop indestructible plastics,” my former boss said in 1972 as we looked out over Boston Harbor on a lovely evening while sipping our wine. She had left the trade publication I worked for and now was the editor of Plastics World.

She lamented, “Now they are telling the industry to make plastics destructible so they don’t harm the environment.”

Her words have echoed in my mind for the last 50 years as I have witnessed the world become inundated with the material we thought was miraculous, that even showed up in the movie “The Graduate” as the answer to a young man’s future: “Plastics,” he was told.

Now plastic waste is everywhere, swelling our landfills, forming islands in the ocean, stuck to chain-link fences from Wyoming to East Africa, and in the stomachs of birds and in the flesh of the fish we eat.

Less than 10% of plastics are recycled. I am horrified to learn that even the plastics I put in recycling bins often end up in landfills.

Where is the will of America, that 50 years after learning of a problem, it has not been solved?

Marianne North, Lake Forest Park

Put respect for Mother Earth into action

When I told my caregiver son that I was responding to the invitation to share my thoughts on Earth Day, he told me that he and his schoolmates had participated in the very first Earth Day in April 1970. While not the outspoken environmentalist that I am, he was nevertheless exceedingly proud of what they had accomplished — cleaning their schoolyard of trash and litter, and properly disposing of it. He’s still a good steward of the planet, as are his two brothers.

I’m confident that all of the Earth Days that have occurred since, added to the environmental crisis that we’re now in, have made them respect Mother Earth even more. If we are to pass on a livable, sustainable planet for our future generations, we all need to put this same respect into action by using our wallets to signal the fossil-fuel interests to drastically curtail their digging, drilling and mining Mother Earth for her assets. Stop violating Mother Earth.

Bill Adams, Des Moines