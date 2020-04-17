Eliminating single-use plastic

“60 Minutes” visited Midway Atoll to investigate plastics killing Laysan albatrosses. After viewing the episode, I became aware of the buildup of single-use plastics clogging the Earth’s rivers and oceans, partly due to China’s 2018 moratorium on accepting the world’s plastic waste. When I learned there is virtually no meaningful plastic recycling, despite the misleading chasing arrows symbol found on plastic packaging, I became radicalized.

I now accept very little single-use plastic. Where I have been unable to find a substitute for plastic packaging (dog food, for example), I mail the package back to the distributor with a polite note requesting they consider compostable alternatives.

I am a frequent bulk-food shopper. Pre COVID-19, I would bring my own Ziploc bags, acquired before going plastic free. Now, during the stay-home mandate, I am using brown paper sacks provided by the store.

With a little forethought and organization, I have found eliminating single-use plastic easier than I would have imagined.

Katy Flynn, Kent

Working in backyard with eye to the future

As a forest steward in the Seattle Green Partnership, I’d usually spend Earth Day leading a crew to restore the East Duwamish Greenbelt, aka The Jungle, that long stretch of woods parallel to Interstate 5. This year, I’ll set the time aside to fix tools that have gotten busted through a decade of good use. I can equip groups of up to 70 volunteers now; when the work is done, I should be able to field 90. I’ll transplant native roses and snow berries I’ve propagated into pots for a fall planting. I look forward to the future.

I’ll take time to get my hands in the soil of the backyard garden, and put my back to some heavy task to help us lift and shoulder a better world. Atlas doesn’t shrug.

Craig Thompson, Seattle

Appreciation, wonder, activism

Celebrating Earth Day 2020 is a high priority for me. The first Earth Day was the most inspiring moment of my college life. I was already an idealistic young biologist. This event secured my dedication to a lifetime of service to the Earth.

I have helped to write an Earth Week online curriculum for our local elementary school. The science teacher appreciated the help. Two suggestions for all of us from that lesson: Participate in a Sit Spot outdoors every day for 10 minutes. Be completely quiet. Write or draw observations in your notebook and share them. Second suggestion: Interview a grandparent, aunt, uncle or friend about what they were doing on April 22, 1970, and write a short story.

Working with our local Whidbey Camano Land Trust, I have helped create a way for people to share spring observations when using their trails. Sharing online builds community in this time of separation.

This is the year Earth Day went online. However, all of us will benefit enormously by going outdoors in safe ways. Appreciation and wonder are the first steps to activism.

Ann Linnea, Freeland

Connect with Pacific Northwest ecosystems

I want to commend Denis Hayes for the focused and compelling message on the action needed to restore, preserve and steward the quality of our Earth’s environments [“The most important election of your lifetime,” April 10, Opinion]. As the Op-Ed points out, we all can act on Nov. 3 to stop any further destruction and removal of life-sustaining environmental laws and policies by electing Joseph Biden. To vote is always a privilege, and this year it is a personal responsibility and opportunity that must be exercised.

We can enact personal measures that render every day as Earth Day by exercising behaviors that are environmentally responsible. The lists are long, and there is plenty to consider and choose from. Along with my family’s lifestyle that is enhanced by enacting environmentally responsible practices, I personally, on a daily basis, have sought to connect in some manner with the dynamic and wild ecosystems that give such character and sustain us in our Pacific Northwest. That alone has provided me with endless possibilities for adventures in learning and personal expression. Those connections have immeasurably energized and enriched my life and provided a motivation and a means to share these experiences with others.

Tony Angell, Seattle

Walk to exercise destination

It occurred to me that there is a flawed logic to my burning fossil fuel to get to an exercise destination. The one time I ferried my bike to the Centennial Trail trailhead, the small lot was already nearly full, and I had to be sure to put my bike carrier in the trunk, rather than risk it being stolen.

I now ride my single-speed bike (it belonged to my late wife), or walk it up the hills, to the trailhead. I adjust my time and distance on the trail to account for energy I’ve expended on the trip getting there. I do get to enjoy a thrilling descent back to the flat alluvial plain that is Marysville proper on the return trip. I also bike or walk the three miles to the YMCA to swim for the same reason, whenever possible. The only disadvantage is being subjected to the noise, danger and pollution of the very thing, the use of which, I’ve chosen to eschew.

Thomas J. Munyon, Marysville

Community garden — and poetry

Providence Point Retirement Community’s kitchen gardeners will be celebrating Earth Day working in their community garden. I will be sharing with them an Earth Day poetic rumination with roots dating back over two decades:

There is beauty all around us. The earth under our feet is holy ground. The clean air and water we breathe and drink sustain us. Blooming flowers and sprouting seed vegetables stir in us moments of wonder.

But who speaks for global earth? What wildlife, fishery, field or forest stands up to human efforts to subdue the land for our use? Who hears the melting glacier cry? Who weeps over polluted waters and poisoned air? Is it only those with wide eyes, or only those who are blessed with silence, or only those who hear with their hearts and feel with their hands?

Open our eyes to the beauty of creation and our coexistence on this blue green planet. Turn each of us to see our stewardship responsibility to support and participate in movements to halt escalating irreversible damage impacting all life on global earth. Strengthen us to stand up to abuse of the planet, speak out for all life, and walk gently upon the earth.

David Olson, Issaquah