Re: “Parisians massively vote to banish for-hire e-scooters” [April 2, Nation & World]:

As a downtown Seattle resident, I applaud Paris for banning e-scooters. Paris was one of the first cities to adopt these but critics argue they were causing more harm than good. The referendum was called in response to a rising number of people being injured and killed on e-scooters. There was growing concern with the way some people were driving e-scooters weaving through traffic, dodging pedestrians and getting up to high speeds. There was also criticism that groups of parked e-scooters were cluttering sidewalks making passage dangerous.

We have the same problem as Paris. Seattle, please ban e-scooters for the safety of pedestrians. Let the people vote on whether to allow or ban e-scooters. I, for one, would vote to ban.

Peter Arthur, Seattle