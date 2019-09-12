I read with amazement the effort being spent to ban flavored e-cigarettes [“$160 million pledged in bid to ban flavored e-cigarettes,” Sept. 11, A2]. Apparently, six people have died with their deaths being linked to this product. Being a nonsmoker, I have no real opinion on the best way to prevent future deaths, although a robust education campaign paired with meaningful restrictions worked well at curbing the number of people who smoke tobacco products.

My amazement stems from the amount of money being spent and the sheer outrage being employed to get rid of a product that contributed to the deaths of six people. With only a handful of deaths, the American Medical Association has declared vaping to be “an urgent public health epidemic” and flavored e-cigarettes have been banned in several states and cities.

Why is the outrage and concern over e-cigarettes enough to cause a frenzy of bans and restrictions and the hundreds of deaths occurring annually from guns result in no action whatsoever? I believe our priorities could use some reconsideration.

Terri McClelland, Kirkland