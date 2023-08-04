By
The Seattle Times

Re: “ ‘A dangerous combination’: Teenagers’ accidents expose e-bike risks” [July 29, Nation]:

The article concerning the safety and regulation of e-bikes was timely. Sadly, it has taken a number of serious accidents to push this issue into the headlines.

While e-bikes were initially seen as widening the mobility options to many, reducing car journeys and associated pollution and congestion, there have been many “unintended consequences.” We now have fat-tire racers leaving clouds of dust on the Kirkland corridor and teenagers doing high-speed wheelies on Main Street. Where does a bicycle end and a motorbike begin?

To protect everyone’s safety and comfort, some regulation will be needed. Registration of all motors above a certain power would be a start. And on a closely related subject, what about those one-wheel electric gizmos that zoom up and down bike paths?

David Malcolm, Kirkland

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories