Re: “ ‘A dangerous combination’: Teenagers’ accidents expose e-bike risks” [July 29, Nation]:

The article concerning the safety and regulation of e-bikes was timely. Sadly, it has taken a number of serious accidents to push this issue into the headlines.

While e-bikes were initially seen as widening the mobility options to many, reducing car journeys and associated pollution and congestion, there have been many “unintended consequences.” We now have fat-tire racers leaving clouds of dust on the Kirkland corridor and teenagers doing high-speed wheelies on Main Street. Where does a bicycle end and a motorbike begin?

To protect everyone’s safety and comfort, some regulation will be needed. Registration of all motors above a certain power would be a start. And on a closely related subject, what about those one-wheel electric gizmos that zoom up and down bike paths?

David Malcolm, Kirkland