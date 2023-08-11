Re: “ ‘A dangerous combination’: Teenagers’ accidents expose e-bike risks” [July 29, Nation]:

E-bikes and motorized scooters are a hazard on local trails. The article talks about bicyclists and e-bike riders getting hurt. What about pedestrians? We are the vulnerable ones on the trails. For many it is no longer safe to walk on King County paved trails.

The county is struggling to provide patrols and signage to discourage these speeding vehicles. I speak from experience from being a pedestrian hit by a motorized scooter on a King County trail. Going broader, why in this state are there no requirements for driver and vehicle licensing, and mandatory insurance and helmets?

An uproar would happen if a pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle or car on a trail. But we allow these motorcycle-like vehicles to ride unrestrained everywhere. Worse yet, some are rented by first-timers with no control of these powerful machines. As a licensed motorcyclist, I see untrained riders enthralled by the experience to the point of recklessness. It is the Wild West out there.

We need to not just enforce our existing laws but to regulate, license and require insurance on this dangerous new form of transportation.

Robin Adams, Seattle