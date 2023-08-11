In response to the letter “E-bikes: Dangerous on Burke-Gilman Trail” [Aug. 3, Opinion], I ride an e-bike and question the arguments used in the letter.

E-bikes weigh roughly 30 pounds more than non-e-bikes. The riders of bicycles of all kinds have a normal range of variation for adults of about 80 to 300 pounds. Guess what is the primary source of extra mass of a rider and bicycle?

E-bikes legal to use on the Burke-Gilman Trail are Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes built with a maximum speed of 20 mph and all have speedometers. There are Class 3 e-bikes capable of 28 mph and “juiced” racing bikes capable of speeds exceeding 50 mph, but they are a small minority of the e-bikes in use because Washington state regulations forbid their use on bike/pedestrian trails such as the Burke-Gilman.

Non-e-bikes often do not have speedometers and can be pedaled much faster than 20 mph. Riding the trail and keeping my e-bike to under 15 mph, I am far more frequently passed by non-e-bike riders racing down the trail than I am passed by e-bike riders.

Perhaps a bias against those newfangled e-bikes has colored the observations made in the letter.

Robert Nielsen, Seattle