Re: “ ‘A dangerous combination’: Teenagers’ accidents expose e-bike risks” [July 29, Nation]:

The article, originally from The New York Times, talks about the increasing number of e-bike injuries. As a bike rider (non e-bike so far), the last few times I have been on the Burke-Gilman Trail I have observed many e-bikes treating the trail as a freeway. These bikes are generally much heavier than a non e-bike, and a collision with one would be disastrous.

While there may be speed limits on the trail, these are clearly not being maintained (nor enforced) by some users of all bikes. This is a major accident waiting to happen. The trail is no place for a bike, e-bike or otherwise, traveling more than 15 mph.

Thomas Friedman, Seattle