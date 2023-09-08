Re: “E-bike rebates and borrowing program on horizon” [Aug. 31, A1]:

As soon as I read about our state’s latest scheme to try and save our planet from burning more fossil fuels by providing up to $1,200 for folks to buy e-bikes, I immediately thought of H.L. Mencken and his warning about such solutions: For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple and wrong.

Please don’t get me wrong, dear reader. I think bikes/e-bikes are a great, cheap, fun way to get from one place to another. I object to the real risks of regularly doing so on public roads alongside significantly heavier motor vehicles.

Examples of accidents often appear on the pages of The Seattle Times. Ironically, another was listed on the very same day this simple-sounding scheme ran: “Bicyclist in Kent killed in crash with box truck” [Aug. 31, Northwest].

Seems to me before we begin spending millions promoting more bikes of any type on our roads, we would be wiser to invest in a few more preventive measures to keep motorist and bicyclist safely separated.

Bill Barker, Shelton