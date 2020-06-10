Re: “Death of the giants: Forests getting shorter, younger, in Northwest and elsewhere” [June 5, Northwest]:

The dramatic loss of old growth trees should set off alarm bells for all Washingtonians. Anyone who has ever stood in awe beneath one of our state’s ancient trees has come away with a profound respect for our natural world and often a determination to preserve it. The more these trees die, the more we rob future generations of that experience.

Old growth forest loss represents a multitude of vicious feedback loops triggered by climate change. According to one study, the largest 1% of trees can account for nearly half the biomass in a forest, which also means half the carbon. The fewer old growth trees we have, the more carbon goes in the air, and the hotter our world becomes.

Gov. Jay Inslee has the chance to be a leader here. Washington can be the state that shows it’s possible to fight climate change and COVID-19 simultaneously. We must dismantle our infrastructure for fossil fuels in this state and immediately invest in clean energy sources. Continue to delay, and our ancient forests will burn.

Joe Supan, Seattle