Re: “Give the Duwamish Tribe long overdue federal recognition” [June 6, Opinion]:

Anyone interested in more information on this subject might visit the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center in Seattle. I am very glad that I took my grandchildren there to help them understand more about our shared history. The land the Longhouse sits on was once their land. They had to buy “their” land to build the Longhouse.

Gary Ritzman, Mercer Island