Re: “ ‘Real’ Duwamish: Seattle’s first people and the bitter fight over federal recognition” [May 29, Local News]:

The Duwamish Tribe appreciates spotlighting our fight for federal recognition and is grateful for the editorial board’s thoughtful endorsement of our 167-year quest [“Give the Duwamish Tribe long overdue federal recognition,” June 6, 2021, Opinion]. However, the recent Seattle Times news article was unbalanced and incomplete, overlooking more than a century of evidence of how the federal government has repeatedly recognized our tribe as a sovereign political entity.

From 1860 to 1924, Congress passed almost 60 statutes denominating the “Duwamish and other allied tribes in Washington,” and appropriated funds to the Duwamish Tribe and other treaty tribes. In 1925, we established one of the first tribal constitutions in Washington. In 1957, the Indian Claims Commission recognized the Duwamish Tribe as an “identifiable tribe of American Indians,” finding that we were entitled to a $62,000 judgment for lost ancestral lands comprising present-day Seattle. Department of Interior records between the 1950s and 1970s repeatedly recognize the Duwamish Tribe as the signatory to the 1855 Treaty of Point Elliott. Our lawsuit details more examples that support federal recognition.

We have endured enough pain and discrimination as the mother’s tribe of Chief Seattle. The city’s history is so intertwined with the Duwamish Tribe. It is time we all work for justice together.

We are still here.

Cecile Hansen, Seattle, chair, Duwamish Tribe