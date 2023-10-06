Re: “The secret dispute behind cleaning Seattle’s only river” [Sept. 24, Seattle Times Watchdog]:

I grew up fishing with my dad on Fauntleroy Cove, feasting on fried rockfish and falling asleep to ferryboat foghorns. From the West Seattle Bridge, I saw the heavily industrialized Duwamish River contrasting sharply against the natural beauty of Mount Rainier. Lulu Ramadan writes that two decades after the river was designated as a Superfund site, government agencies and Boeing cannot agree on who will pay the bill. As I pursue my master’s degree in sustainable environmental systems and study New York’s polluted waterways, my hometown’s only river weighs heavily on my mind. As a water-loving Seattleite, I pine for a living Duwamish River.

I have learned that communities are galvanized when restoration projects offer the possibility of multifunctional waterfront greenspaces (see Gowanus Lowlands Master Plan). Furthermore, I am aware of four federal funding pathways that may ease the financial burden on Seattle’s institutions, including the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act; Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program; WaterSMART Cooperative Watershed Management Program; and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coastal Habitat Restoration and Resilience Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities.

I hope that these tools may serve Seattle’s activists and encourage polluters of the Duwamish River to settle up.

Nicholas R. Conklin, New York