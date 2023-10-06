By
The Seattle Times

Re: “The secret dispute behind cleaning Seattle’s only river” [Sept. 24, Seattle Times Watchdog]:

I grew up fishing with my dad on Fauntleroy Cove, feasting on fried rockfish and falling asleep to ferryboat foghorns. From the West Seattle Bridge, I saw the heavily industrialized Duwamish River contrasting sharply against the natural beauty of Mount Rainier. Lulu Ramadan writes that two decades after the river was designated as a Superfund site, government agencies and Boeing cannot agree on who will pay the bill. As I pursue my master’s degree in sustainable environmental systems and study New York’s polluted waterways, my hometown’s only river weighs heavily on my mind. As a water-loving Seattleite, I pine for a living Duwamish River.

I have learned that communities are galvanized when restoration projects offer the possibility of multifunctional waterfront greenspaces (see Gowanus Lowlands Master Plan). Furthermore, I am aware of four federal funding pathways that may ease the financial burden on Seattle’s institutions, including the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act; Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program; WaterSMART Cooperative Watershed Management Program; and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coastal Habitat Restoration and Resilience Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities.

I hope that these tools may serve Seattle’s activists and encourage polluters of the Duwamish River to settle up.

Nicholas R. Conklin, New York

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories