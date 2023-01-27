Regarding the editorial “State Sen. Salomon’s bill is best response to WA drug possession law” [Jan. 26, Opinion], I had to ask myself, “Is it still 1997?” That’s when I began my addiction research career evaluating a Washington state juvenile diversion program. We’ve learned a lot in a quarter century — none of which appears to be present in the editorial board’s thinking or legislators’ ill-formed bills.

We’ve learned from locally conducted research that 80% of people who use illicit opioids want to stop/reduce their use, and they are most interested in treatment medications (which support recovery and reduce mortality by more than 50%). We’ve been testing community based, drop-in opioid medication treatment programs across the state, and have shown tremendous demand among the highest needs people along with significant reductions in illicit opioid use; none were coerced or mandated to care.

We should be taking the recovery navigator program built by Engrossed Senate Bill 5476 and the Health Hubs for people who use drugs model proposed by the Washington State Substance Use Recovery Services Advisory Committee and making those the cornerstones of a modern, evidence based, impactful response to substance use in Washington state.

Caleb Banta-Green, Ph.D., acting professor, Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute, School of Medicine, University of Washington (views represented are the writer’s)