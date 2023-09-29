Re: “Where we’re at: Far apart on Seattle’s drug crisis” [Sept. 24, Opinion]:

Thank you to Alex Fryer for his thoughtful column. From 1998 to 2020, I managed the King County Drug Diversion Court (KCDDC), a voluntary program for adults charged with felony property and other drug-related crimes. The program provides participants access to a robust set of services, under the jurisdiction of the court, combining compassion and accountability.

During my 22 years with KCDDC, I was keenly aware of the politics of drug policy in Seattle/King County. Currently, those involved in the effort to address our drug crisis appear to view any type of accountability as punitive — neglecting to see that compassion together with accountability truly does work for many people.

KCDDC is a proven effective program with data continuing to show significant reductions in 36-month recidivism, decreased homelessness, reduced substance use, and increased employment for all program participants (not just graduates). Yet referrals to the program have significantly decreased in recent years despite continued capacity.

The current crisis demands accessible, state-of-the-art treatment, inducements for entering and staying in treatment, and some semblance of accountability. All interventions must be utilized, and harm reduction needn’t be a hands-off approach. Seattle City Council member Sara Nelson should continue to ask the tough questions.

Mary K.C. Taylor, Seattle