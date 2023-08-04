Re: “Jail and treatment can work together in helping WA drug crisis” [July 20, Opinion]:

In their recent Op-Ed, Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin and Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring perpetuate the myth of compassionate coercion as a humane solution to the public health crisis of addiction. Their vision for merging incarceration and treatment has failed relentlessly, stretching back to the U.S. Narcotic Farm in Lexington, Ky., that opened in 1935.

In my work as an addiction medicine physician in inpatient treatment programs and medical outreach to unhoused people, I have cared for thousands of patients in recovery and with active substance use. I cannot recall a single person claiming that a carceral treatment program saved their life.

More predictably, incarceration disrupts their recovery capital and reinforces their cognitive association of treatment as punishment. When I worked as a jail health physician at the King County Correctional Facility, which has some of the country’s most well-resourced and treatment-oriented policies, I witnessed a collapsing system that compromised my professional integrity every day. One patient recently said to me, “I felt like my soul was devoured” while receiving treatment in jail.

Laundering incarceration as treatment is a soulless endeavor, and there is nothing innovative about it.

Collin Schenk, M.D., Seattle