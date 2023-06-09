Re: “Seattle City Council narrowly rejects drug prosecution bill” [June 6, Local News]:

The Seattle City Council rejected giving the city attorney the authority to prosecute drug possession and public drug use. Seattle police will be able to make arrests under a new state law, but prosecutions will fall to the King County prosecutor and will be less likely.

Another option requires urgent consideration: Move forward with the creation of safe drug-using areas supervised by Public Health – Seattle & King County, similar to ones used in Amsterdam.

The benefits include meeting drug addicted persons where they are — at the site of their addiction. It offers dignity and respect for them to consider their most urgent need in a safe manner. The dignity and respect offered to them will plant the motivation to rise to a higher level of self-care without drug use.

For example, a “wet house” in the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle allows alcohol-addicted people to drink freely. By offering stable housing and support from health professionals, many people reduce their alcohol consumption and enter treatment.

Safe drug-use places would remove drug-using people from our parks, storefronts and sidewalks. It would be a benefit to merchants, tourists and Seattle citizens to have a clean and attractive environment.

Joyce Farrell, ARNP, Seattle