Re: “Mayor Harrell forms work group to tackle public drug use” [June 12, Local News]:

Every day I drive past the lost and dying on 12th Avenue South. The suffering is incalculable. I’ve seen a woman without any clothing in the middle of South Jackson Street and people bent in half, shooting up, their only shelter a dirty rag over their head and shoulders.

I have absolutely no confidence in the mayor’s working group. It would be more effective to make millionaires and billionaires pay their taxes to fund treatment and mental health facilities.

Until then, drugs keep arriving and the people for which society has no time keep taking them. It’s a crying shame.

Anne Guerry Hoddersen, Seattle