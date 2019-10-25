My wife and I are seniors on a fixed income. We are thankful to U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier and other members of our state’s congressional delegation for supporting HR 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act.

This measure would require drug corporations to negotiate with Medicare Part D on the prices of 250 common medical drugs.

I am a retired machinist. I would have loved to have set my wages by executive fiat rather than by serious bare-knuckle negotiations.

Drug corporations have capable advocates, and present law simply gives them the power to set prices of lifesaving drugs — nice.

Let’s negotiate.

Carl Schwartz, Sammamish