Re: “Seattle weather forecast: Temps settling, drought advisory issued” [July 7, Local News]:

With regard to Vonnai Phair’s article that we could be in for a drought due to an unusually dry spring and early summer, we all need to be aware of our water use, every one of us. We all need to be responsible for turning the tap off tightly once we’ve had a glass of water, a shower or used the hose outside.

Yes, we are assured that urban utility companies currently have plenty of water for their customers — but with thousands of people continuing to move into the region, and with warnings of climate change always in the news, we all just need to pay attention to how we as individuals use this resource.

Diane Steen, Seattle