Has anyone else noticed the volume of cars lined up at drive-thru windows? They line up for coffee, fast food, drug prescriptions and banking, cars running, all to save parking the car and walking a few steps to get served. In Kirkland, there are drive-thru coffee shops on both sides of Northeast 85th Street in Rose Hill that are very busy all day, every day.

Sometimes the lines extend clear to the street, causing new drive-thru customers to interfere with street traffic while waiting to get in line.

Seems to me there is a lot of carbon being produced in these lines. Some of our government leaders want to pass a carbon tax, why not start here? Seems like a no-brainer to me: If you want the convenience of being served in your car, be willing to pay a bit more for the service.

Don McConaghy, Kirkland