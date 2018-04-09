Has anyone else noticed the volume of cars lined up at drive-thru windows? They line up for coffee, fast food, drug prescriptions and banking, cars running, all to save parking the car and walking a few steps to get served. In Kirkland, there are drive-thru coffee shops on both sides of Northeast 85th Street in Rose Hill that are very busy all day, every day.
Sometimes the lines extend clear to the street, causing new drive-thru customers to interfere with street traffic while waiting to get in line.
Seems to me there is a lot of carbon being produced in these lines. Some of our government leaders want to pass a carbon tax, why not start here? Seems like a no-brainer to me: If you want the convenience of being served in your car, be willing to pay a bit more for the service.
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Sinclair shenanigans a reminder of the dangers of media mergers | Editorial
- First-come, first-served rental law isn’t the only way to combat housing discrimination | Editorial
- Beware the former Trumpers — especially Ann Coulter | Frank Bruni / Syndicated columnist
- The conspiracy theory that says Trump is a genius | Guest columnist
- I’m a hunter, and I support gun control | My Take
Don McConaghy, Kirkland
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.