Re: “Hopes for downtown streetcar find new promise with Harrell” [May 30, A1]:

The road to ruin is often paved with good intentions.

Justifying the two stranded streetcar routes with a connector is understandable but comes at the expense of public safety. The elimination of three vehicular lanes and parking would leave single north-south curb lanes butting up against densely crowded sidewalks along First Avenue, with inadequate space for supply vehicles, emergency response and drop off. And accident-prone streetcars are not maneuverable.

The connector would pose disruptive existential danger to businesses on First Avenue, especially in Pike Place Market and Pioneer Square. First Avenue and adjacent streets would frequently be virtual parking lots.

Misleading cost and ridership estimates, and unachievable aspirations, have plagued the streetcar projects since inception and continue to do so. This project would be throwing good money after bad into a taxpayer sinkhole. Better, more efficient alternatives already exist. This is the wrong project in the wrong place at the wrong time!

Jim Margard, Seattle