Re: “4 recommendations to Mayor Harrell on downtown Seattle” [March 15, Opinion]:

Jon Scholes’ Op-Ed lost me at, “Majority remote work is a virus on our city’s tax base that we must take seriously.” “Virus” seems to be the new pejorative for anyone or anything someone doesn’t like.

Apparently in Scholes’ view, workers are just fodder for the tax base and their needs have no place in this discussion. And we wonder why workers are making demands and bargaining for their rights?

Beverly Marcus, Kirkland

