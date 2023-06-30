Re: “Seattle City Council narrowly rejects drug prosecution bill” [June 6, Local News]:

As a downtown resident since 2010, I have witnessed the deterioration of downtown to a level unimaginable 13 years ago. This has happened under the “stewardship” of a Seattle City Council that adheres to ideology over reality.

Members’ recent rejection of a bill that would have given the city attorney the authority to prosecute drug possession and public drug use is a prime example. All one needs to do is walk downtown to confirm their approach has been a failure of epic proportions. The lack of public safety, the loss of untold tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars to vandalism, theft and business closings should make obvious to anyone with a modicum of common sense the current policies are not working. Yet the City Council insists on pursuing the same policies over and over, expecting different results.

We live in a society, and for a society to function it needs rules. I encourage our esteemed council members to walk downtown and see what a society without rules looks like. When Councilmember Andrew Lewis cast the deciding no vote on the drug bill he said, “I just can’t do it today.” Maybe it’s time we find someone who can.

Kip McKenzie, Seattle