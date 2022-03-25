Re: “Harrell postpones Seattle police plan to crack down on ‘disorderly conduct’ at Third Avenue bus stops” [March 16, Local News]:

Third Avenue used to be the artery for local buses, the most useful way to get around within the downtown core. Nowadays, the bus routes and the bus stops seem arranged largely to make it easier to commute into and out of the city center, not for getting around downtown. If you can’t hop on a bus in one part of downtown and get quickly and easily to another part, you’re not likely to use the buses at all. And this cuts into the number of people who actually use the heart of our city, rather than just hanging out there.

We need local buses that stop every couple of blocks. It’s not useful to have to walk several blocks just to find the right bus stop; it’s often not even possible for someone who is disabled or old and slow.

And let’s not even get into the inadequate transit up and down our steep hills. When I was working as a typist at the Puget Sound Council of Governments in the late 1970s, I came across a telling footnote on a transit report: “Nothing has adequately replaced the streetcar that ran up and down Yesler Way until 1930.”

John D. Berry, Seattle