Re: “Downtown Seattle urgently needs new ideas for rebirth” [Feb. 3, Opinion]:

The editorial citing the need for urgent and effective action for a rebirth of downtown Seattle is spot on.

Public safety is the No.1 requirement for rebirth. I believe that 75% of the foundation for rebirth is controlling crime. No one, including people who schedule conventions, chooses to expose themselves or their friends to a city where the city leaders neither understand nor support a clean, reasonably crime-free downtown.

Robert G. Nuber, Seattle