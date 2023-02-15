Re: “Some cities confront it head on: ‘Downtown … is not coming back’ ” [Feb. 11, Local News]:

I am more optimistic about the future of downtown Seattle.

The history of downtown neighborhoods in cities goes in cycles: boom and bust. This most recent bust is the result of external forces, more specifically the pandemic.

The convenience of centralized offices, shopping and entertainment — all in one place — cannot be overstated. This will continue to draw people to live in the downtown area.

Additionally, if and when people get tired of spending hours each day commuting, and spending money on gasoline and parking, the downtown engine will get going again — the boom.

Wayne English, Seattle