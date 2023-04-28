Re: “Downtown ambassadors are a win-win for Seattle” [April 23, Opinion]:

As a longtime resident of Seattle and a downtown resident for the last decade, I have seen firsthand the positive impact that the Metropolitan Improvement District (MID) and its ambassadors have had on our city.

I regularly observe the ambassadors clearing up garbage in my neighborhood and surrounding areas, including a recent instance where they promptly responded to my call to clean up a large amount of trash in an alley. These actions help to make our streets safer and more livable for all.

As a renter, I may not be an official ratepayer of the MID, but I am an enthusiastic supporter of its efforts to make our city more vibrant and attractive to residents and visitors alike. With the MID’s support, our local businesses can thrive, and we can continue to build a stronger and more resilient downtown community.

We should all support the renewal of this essential program.

Rosemarie Keenan, Seattle