Week by week, I’ve been reading headlines in The Seattle Times that predict the downfall of this city. They trigger feelings of loss and scarcity, mammalian feelings that paralyze and send us inward.

Downtown will never be the way it was. Nothing ever is.

What if we wrapped our arms around this change? We are a city full of people who love Seattle. We have enough resources and creativity. We can make beautiful things happen together.

So, yes, let’s grieve the daily hub, which will likely never fully come back. And let’s resist the urge to interpret the changes in our city as signs of impending doom.

Let’s get creative. What if we nurture downtown as a shared public square, a place for arts, culture, activism and connection?

Let’s imagine empty buildings as housing for people displaced by rising costs, sites for small businesses and potential locations for much-needed green spaces downtown. These things are already happening.

How do we hold ourselves accountable for not falling into fearmongering?

Jessica Kiessel, Seattle