Re: “Seattle Symphony’s 2023 opening night impressed. But where was the audience?” [Sept. 23, Northwest]:

I would like to answer this good question as a former supporter and regular attendee of the Seattle Symphony.

I no longer feel safe taking light rail. I no longer feel safe navigating the streets of downtown Seattle. It is a daily shame to see the neglected and poor state of our once vibrant and beautiful city. The rampant graffiti, car theft, shuttering of businesses struggling with theft and property damage, public camping in every neighborhood.

What is the breaking point? Why do we have elected officials, pay taxes and have laws?

Joy Crevier, Seattle