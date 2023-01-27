Re: “Downtown Seattle Nike store to close at end of week” [Jan. 17, Local News]:

It’s unfortunate to see, but now Nike is departing what used to be a vibrant shopping area of Seattle. The City Council has yet to realize the effect of its decisions on so many fronts that can affect public safety, perceived or otherwise. Seattle once flourished with tourists and locals who, like my wife and I, were subscribers to the Seattle Symphony, Paramount Club and more, and who have found that going downtown no longer has a feeling of being safe, certainly not like the sense of safety and cleanliness you experience across the lake in Bellevue.

Council members simply don’t seem to get that they are working with finite geography. Within those boundaries, they need to find ways to attract new business that hopefully generates more tax revenue through more active people wanting to journey downtown just as we did from the Green Lake area, where we owned a home for 13 years.

We loved Seattle and Green Lake, and all the culture the city had to offer, but safety, crime and a lack of support from our police force said it was also time for us to find more peace and security in the Tri-Cities.

John Hargarten, Richland