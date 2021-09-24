The personal essay by Mary Lou Sanelli [“I loved my downtown Seattle neighborhood, but it became too depressing to stay”] and Op-Ed by Mark Mason [“Seattle lawmakers must acknowledge our public safety problem and take action”] on the Sept. 18 Opinion page were right on.

The Seattle City Council, mayor and other Seattle government officials, along with the county government, have really let this place go to hell in a hand basket. If these people are continually being put in office, then you have no one to blame but yourselves, voters.

Bob Rothwell, Seattle