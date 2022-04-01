Re: “Third and Pike bus stop to temporarily close amid downtown Seattle safety concerns” [March 24, Local News]:

This is grabbing the wrong end of the stick, a short-term fix that fails to address underlying problems. I commute by bus. My downtown stop is on Third Avenue and Pike Street.

When crime is in the news, there follow the usual calls for law and order (crack down on drug sales, on “disorderly conduct,” on shoplifting, graffiti …).

We demand changed behavior from the most vulnerable, least powerful members of our community: the poor, the mentally ill, the homeless.

Policing is not an effective solution (police can move the symptoms — e.g. from Little Saigon to Third and Pike) — it cannot solve the problem. Moving a bus stop’s location does not solve the problem.

I ask Seattle City leadership to require more from those with the most power and resources: Crack down on wage theft; insist our wealthiest individuals and corporations pay their fair share in taxes so we can fund more mental-health services; call on Big Pharma to fund services for the addiction crisis it created; require that developers include more affordable housing in the “apartment boxes” springing up all over our neighborhoods.

Punch up, not down.

Melinda Mueller, Seattle