Re: “As more shows open in the Seattle area, how are ticket sales going?” [March 25, Entertainment]:

I believe the most obvious reason for the declining subscriptions and ticket sales was overlooked.

The article focused on COVID-19 and racial-equity issues. No mention was made of the crime and filthy streets that endanger pedestrians at night. At one time, we held subscriptions for the 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle Symphony, ACT Theatre, Seattle Opera and Intiman Theatre. We enjoyed dinner downtown before performances. However, even before the onslaught of COVID, we canceled all subscriptions. Now we rarely cross the Seattle city limits.

We were, yes, afraid of the shootings, drug dealings, assaults and filth of ever-expanding tent cities. We miss the excellent cultural experiences of attending the shows in Seattle. However, we will not take any chances on potential criminal activities impinging on our physical and mental safeties.

Seattle arts communities should lobby the city government to clean up downtown. And city government, if it has not noticed already, should consider declining revenues from patrons no longer willing to enter downtown Seattle for any arts activities.

Makoto “Mac” Fletcher, Bellevue