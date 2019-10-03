Re: “Macy’s to close downtown Seattle store”:

The impending closure of Macy’s flagship Seattle store falls into a disturbing but not surprising pattern.

While it is tempting to blame Amazon’s online presence, we should also understand that downtown is becoming an increasingly hostile and dangerous environment. The announcement by Macy’s was preceded by the announcement of the closure of the Bartell Drugs on Third Avenue, preceded by a fatal shooting at the Westlake light-rail station.

What will it take to clean up downtown’s crime scene? Our non-prosecuting city attorney and the City Council’s apathy are changing an evening trip downtown from what used to be a fun adventure into a frightening unpleasant ordeal. Discussions about the situation usually revolve around homelessness. However, we are also dealing with illegal drug use and severe mental illness.

I hope other citizens who care about our city will join me in demanding action to arrest and detain drug offenders and provide viable alternatives for the mentally-ill individuals roaming our streets.

David Warth, Seattle