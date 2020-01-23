Re: “ ‘I saw everybody go running’: One killed, seven hurt when gunfire erupts at Third and Pine during rush hour” [Jan. 23, A1]:

As a Seattle native who has lived and traveled extensively, returning here has brought me concern for safety downtown. For the past few years, walking on Pine Street to Pike Place Market, I’ve witnessed incidents that alarmed me: drug deals, erratic behavior, petty crime.

We’ve entered a new phase, one that threatens our overall safety. We need police protection to bring back a safe atmosphere to the area. The mayor and Seattle City Council need to respond accordingly.

Jan Peterson, Seattle