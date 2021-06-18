I am outraged at comments from City Hall regarding the importance of cleaning up downtown, especially Third Avenue for the soon to arrive tourists.

We who own homes downtown are expected to live with this ever growing cesspool that has been Third Avenue. Where is the concern for us?

Even if it had been our intention we could not have elected a more hapless city council or mayor to run this city.

Once again, where is the respect and concern for those of us who live in the middle of this disgraced city?

Lovetta McEver, Seattle