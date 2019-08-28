Re: “Warren brings call for economic and political change to Seattle”:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s town hall in Seattle was a big deal — for some of our state’s most progressive voters. Largely absent or glossed over in her lengthy diatribe against the American economy, the shape of our democracy and government corruption were more concrete details about her and other Democratic candidates’ plans to fundamentally upend our nation’s health-care system.

Like other Democratic front-runners, Sen. Warren has drawn accolades from far-left supporters for her embrace of Medicare for All. And while she may have a big audience in liberal bubbles like Seattle, her message of undermining the Affordable Care Act and potentially jeopardizing the plans that millions of Washingtonians enjoy likely does not resonate with all voters.

Some 290 million Americans are currently covered by the ACA. We should be working on strengthening and improving it so that more people are covered and costs come down. That will only happen by encouraging competition in the free market, not dismantling the entire thing to replace it with government-run health care that leads to higher taxes, fewer options and a poorer standard of care.

Sen. Warren should take note.

Colette Dow, Issaquah