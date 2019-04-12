Please continue to connect the Seattle streetcar from Capitol Hill and First Hill to South Lake Union. As an 89-year-old resident of First Hill, I ride the streetcar on a regular basis along with college students, patients at Swedish and Virginia Mason medical centers, and fans attending Mariners, Seahawks and Sounders games.
I disagree with Brier Dudley’s column. Many of us urge the mayor to continue connecting the streetcar line to the South Lake Union area.
Milton Lee Pritchard Snyder, Seattle
