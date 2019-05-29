Re: “ ‘ICE Air’ crusade plays right into Trump’s hands”:

Columnist Danny Westneat notes that around 10% of people deported (some via Immigration and Customs Enforcement flights) had committed violent offenses and that therefore a general opposition to ICE Air flights suggests an “open borders” mentality.

The tail should not wag the dog. From the day he announced his candidacy, President Donald Trump has fervently and repeatedly tried to criminalize all migrants through his rhetoric. That the majority of all migrants deported have either committed no crime, or crimes like immigration offenses (like re-entering the country without authorization), traffic offenses or drug offenses does not fit neatly into Trump’s worldview.

Allowing ICE Air to facilitate enforcement of this worldview is to be complicit in it. Using a small minority of migrants to shape how we treat and speak of the vast majority plays into Trump’s hands, indeed.

King County is right to say no to ICE Air. Yakima should follow suit. Until the federal government resolves to create an immigration system grounded in dignity and fairness, Washington should play no role in supporting it.

Antonio M. Ginatta, Olympia, policy director, Columbia Legal Services