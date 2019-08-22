Re: “4 Seattle community centers to reduce hours”:

I read with dismay about shortened hours at the Ballard, Loyal Heights, Queen Anne and Magnolia community centers. We need centers open. They are so valuable in their communities.

Not all of us are well off and could pay more for private exercise classes. On the contrary, many of us are elderly, managing on small budgets. To cut us off at the knees by reducing classes which help to keep us mobile, functioning and useful seems shortsighted.

To drive to another community center for classes adds to traffic and pollution and often it isn’t easy to get there by bus.

Why build a new community center in South Lake Union as part of a sale of city property when the nearby one in Belltown was closed for lack of use?

The City Council should take that money and use it to expand community center hours, not cut them back.

Pippa Kiraly, Seattle