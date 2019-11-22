Re: “Makah, with backing of a federal agency, seek permission to resume gray whale hunt”:

I am opposed to allowing the Makah to kill another whale.

There is no doubt that whales are intelligent, family-grouped and nonaggressive animals. Killing them is barbarous and should be offensive to any person who understands the history of cruelty to this species.

It is past time for any group to attempt to justify taking the life of an animal with intelligence and importance for our ecosystem.

The arguments that it gives spiritual strength to the Makah or that the whale population is at carrying capacity are equally unworthy as justifications by humans who have a responsibility to be stewards of the other species and the natural environment.

Stephen Ramsey, Port Ludlow