Re: “Stop insulting Trump voters and their concerns — talk to them” [July 25, Opinion]:

Columnist Gary Abernathy makes frequent mentions of “Trump supporters.” Those who voted for Donald Trump would be better referred to as “supporters of Trump’s policies,” most of which worked to broadly benefit all Americans of both parties and independents.

Trump’s policies are and were more important than the man.

Steve Danishek, Seattle

